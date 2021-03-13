HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HDELY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

