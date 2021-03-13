Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,447,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 325.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 239,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 183,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Hecla Mining by 330.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,997 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,196,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

NYSE:HL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. 91,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,569,053. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -129.60, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

