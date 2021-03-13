Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CDDRF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CDDRF stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

