Head to Head Survey: Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Anglo American and Battle North Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 0 4 10 0 2.71 Battle North Gold 0 0 4 0 3.00

Battle North Gold has a consensus target price of $3.51, suggesting a potential upside of 140.58%. Given Battle North Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than Anglo American.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anglo American and Battle North Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $29.87 billion 1.94 $3.55 billion $1.35 15.79 Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Anglo American has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Summary

Anglo American beats Battle North Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

