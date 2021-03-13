Head to Head Analysis: QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) versus BOX (NYSE:BOX)

BOX (NYSE:BOX) and QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BOX and QAD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $696.26 million 5.22 -$144.35 million ($0.96) -23.89 QAD $310.77 million 3.26 -$15.95 million N/A N/A

QAD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BOX.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and QAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX -9.12% -124.79% -6.89% QAD 1.08% 3.18% 1.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of QAD shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.4% of QAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BOX has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QAD has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BOX and QAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 0 1 8 0 2.89 QAD 0 0 1 0 3.00

BOX presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.67%. Given BOX’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BOX is more favorable than QAD.

Summary

QAD beats BOX on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It provides its solution in 24 languages. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, education, and life sciences industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes. The company also provides demand and supply chain planning solutions to manage various procurement, manufacturing, inventory, distribution, and sales activities; global trade and transportation solutions to manage and optimize network of carriers for shipments; embedded analytics and business intelligence that offers data to measure performance; and internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it offers customer support and product update services, as well as professional services, including consulting, deployment, training, technical, development, and integration. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. It serves automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products manufacturing companies. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

