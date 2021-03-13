Head to Head Analysis: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) vs. Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of America and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 2 6 15 0 2.57 Meridian 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bank of America currently has a consensus target price of $33.18, suggesting a potential downside of 11.20%. Meridian has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.16%. Given Bank of America’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Meridian.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 19.50% 8.00% 0.74% Meridian 16.13% 16.59% 1.42%

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of America pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bank of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of America has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of America and Meridian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $113.59 billion 2.84 $27.43 billion $2.94 12.71 Meridian $85.96 million 1.95 $10.48 million $1.73 15.83

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Bank of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of America beats Meridian on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The GWIM segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. As of May 7, 2020, it served approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers; approximately 16,900 ATMs; and digital banking platforms with approximately 39 million active users. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits. It also provides cash management, merchant, title and land settlement, mortgage banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and title insurance services, as well as real estate holding services. The company has 6 full-service banking offices in Pennsylvania; and 13 mortgage loan production offices throughout the Delaware Valley. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

