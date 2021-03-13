HCA Healthcare Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 420% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,674 call options.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,823,000 after acquiring an additional 27,645 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $3,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $189.43 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $194.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.