HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Announces Earnings Results

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

HC2 stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. HC2 has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

