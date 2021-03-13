HC Wainwright Increases Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $103.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jonestrading began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of KRYS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,883. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,196,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,527,000 after purchasing an additional 87,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

