HC Wainwright Increases Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $19.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

ATEC stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at $494,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,387 shares of company stock worth $953,404. 28.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,491 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $26,875,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after buying an additional 1,087,868 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,677,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 958,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

