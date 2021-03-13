Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $75,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $668.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $38.94.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.21%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $762,090.00. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

