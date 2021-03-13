HashNet BitEco (HNB) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, HashNet BitEco has traded 566.5% higher against the dollar. HashNet BitEco has a total market cap of $177,874.53 and $1.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashNet BitEco coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashNet BitEco alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00049402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.62 or 0.00649095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00064711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00036224 BTC.

HashNet BitEco Coin Profile

HNB is a coin. HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 coins. HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashNet BitEco’s official message board is medium.com/@hnb.eco . The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO . HashNet BitEco’s official website is hnb.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “

HashNet BitEco Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashNet BitEco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashNet BitEco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashNet BitEco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashNet BitEco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashNet BitEco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.