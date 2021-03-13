Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) PT Raised to $9.00

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBIO. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 324.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 94,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 72,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

