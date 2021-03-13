Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the February 11th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

HLPPY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,174. Hang Lung Properties has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Hang Lung Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

