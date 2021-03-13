Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,404 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,739. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.