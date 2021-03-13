Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $104.87. 8,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

