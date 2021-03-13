Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,935,191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,271 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,154,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 852,060 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,300.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 565,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 525,466 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,319,000 after purchasing an additional 497,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. 30,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,225,359. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $42.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

