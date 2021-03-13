Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 130,000 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.01% of EverQuote worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 6,143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $40.13 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $198,449.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $310,054.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,833 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

