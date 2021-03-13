Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,960 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,593 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Expedia Group by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $174.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $176.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.