Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.50 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 106.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,009 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,692 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after acquiring an additional 970,443 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,719,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,373,000 after buying an additional 855,243 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,953,000 after buying an additional 793,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE MKC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.