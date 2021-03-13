Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $1,054,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.30. 25,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.08.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

