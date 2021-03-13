Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in The Hershey by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in The Hershey by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $155.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.63.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.