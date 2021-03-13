Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Permit Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Western Digital by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,566,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,758,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $68.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

