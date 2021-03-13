Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after buying an additional 2,217,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,147,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,059,000 after buying an additional 87,170 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,563,000 after buying an additional 701,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,722,000 after buying an additional 89,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,780,000 after buying an additional 156,336 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $97.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.86. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

