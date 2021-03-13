Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 39,125 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,125 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.13% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,523,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,128,000 after purchasing an additional 492,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,895,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,567,000 after acquiring an additional 98,815 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 69,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 333,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after buying an additional 51,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

NYSE:WMS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.76. 4,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,904. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.21%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $4,698,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,071,269.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $6,096,370 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

