Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $320.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.17 and a 200 day moving average of $302.76. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.33.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.