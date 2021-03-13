Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 74,870 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 145.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,870 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Moderna by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Moderna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $129.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.84 and its 200 day moving average is $110.11.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $1,415,876.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,422,868 shares in the company, valued at $823,283,220.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $139,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $139,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,966,015 shares of company stock worth $612,546,671. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

