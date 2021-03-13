Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 600 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,019,000 after buying an additional 112,559 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH opened at $238.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.63 and a 200 day moving average of $207.21. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

