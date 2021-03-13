Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 338 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Mirova bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,342.77.

In other news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,929 shares of company stock worth $51,916,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded up $12.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,274.07. 1,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,627. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,190.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,181.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,297.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

