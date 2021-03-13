Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,400 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at $12,825,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

DELL opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $89.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

