Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $34.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

A number of analysts have commented on HWC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

HWC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.11. 496,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 19,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

