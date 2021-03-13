Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Update

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the February 11th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HALB opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04. Halberd has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

About Halberd

Halberd Corporation researches and develops antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of Covid-19 through laboratory, hospital, and clinical trials. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases, including Covid-19, other viruses, PTSD, cancer, etc.

