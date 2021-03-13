Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) vs. Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Financial Contrast

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Gulfport Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum $129.15 million 0.26 -$65.00 million N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.01 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.11

Abraxas Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Abraxas Petroleum and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum 1 1 0 0 1.50 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.58, suggesting that its stock price is 458% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum -313.53% -61.90% -15.09% Gulfport Energy -410.97% -56.71% -10.24%

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Abraxas Petroleum on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves were 56.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

