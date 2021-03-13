Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Guardant Health by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,151,000 after acquiring an additional 338,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,083,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Guardant Health by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $60,620,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $700,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $347,628.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,643.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 973,209 shares of company stock worth $155,499,935 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $136.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.65. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GH shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

