GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 789,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,250 shares during the period. GSX Techedu makes up about 1.6% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $40,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSX Techedu stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.37. 88,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,391,935. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of -215.92 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $149.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average of $80.17.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. GSX Techedu’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.63.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

