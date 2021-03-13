Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Up 8.5%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.66. 2,424,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,375,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TV. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

