Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 771,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,063,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRTS. Robert W. Baird downgraded Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. On average, analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gritstone Oncology news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,361,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

