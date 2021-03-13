Grin Price Up 23.2% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Grin has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $37.33 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,181.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.40 or 0.03172738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.54 or 0.00378087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $598.09 or 0.00993820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.16 or 0.00387426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $221.83 or 0.00368610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.12 or 0.00259422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00023604 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 67,791,600 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.