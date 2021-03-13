Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Grifols by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 161,783 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Grifols by 9,180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 15.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

GRFS stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

