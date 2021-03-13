Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

GRFS stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Grifols has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Grifols by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,755,000 after buying an additional 44,718 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,749,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,046,000 after purchasing an additional 629,650 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,216,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth $65,137,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,382,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89,377 shares during the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

