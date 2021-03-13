Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
GRFS stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Grifols has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73.
About Grifols
Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.
