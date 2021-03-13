Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDYN. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

GDYN opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz acquired 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 44.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after buying an additional 1,007,709 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 121.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

