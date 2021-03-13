Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price target boosted by Pi Financial from C$2.45 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRN. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

GRN stock opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.44. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

