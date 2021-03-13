Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) PT Raised to $15.00

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

AJX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $290.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

