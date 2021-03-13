Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) PT Raised to $15.00

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.
AJX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.
Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $290.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.78.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
