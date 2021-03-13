Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 637.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 32.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at $481,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

