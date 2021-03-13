GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Trading 5.4% Higher

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) shares traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $12.99. 3,418,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 3,219,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

EAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

