GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of EAF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,252. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 273,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $2,657,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 4,320.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,990,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 401.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,361 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 3,503.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,473,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,303 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,368,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,904,000 after purchasing an additional 227,503 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

