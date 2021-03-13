Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

GDP stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $135.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.11.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Goodrich Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 28.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Goodrich Petroleum will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

