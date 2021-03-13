Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,458. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $134.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.