Golem (GLM) Market Cap Reaches $477.90 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000794 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $477.90 million and $38.19 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00050490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.00681554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00037619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (GLM) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Golem Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.