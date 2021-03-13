Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%.

Golden Entertainment stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.00. 351,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

